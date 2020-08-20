SI.com
Brown "Pleased" With Doege, Kendall and "Excited" About Garrett Greene

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has a quarterback battle on their hands this fall as Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege, two former transfers, are set to duke it out for the starting job. 

Austin Kendall
Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Kendall started nine games for West Virginia in 2019 and although he didn't play particularly well, he played injured for the majority of the season. Doege took over the final three games and won two roads games vs Kansas State and TCU. 

Now over a week into fall camp, Neal Brown feels comfortable with how both are looking, although improvement is still needed for the offense to be ran efficiently. 

"There's been some good and some bad. I thought they both started slow today, but recovered and made some nice plays. We've got to do a better job of starting fast, but I've been pretty pleased with them. I think from understanding situational football, and understanding what we're both trying to do both in the passing game and the run game, I'm pleased with both of them."

WVU fall camp day 8 video
Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Brown is seemingly going to keep the lid shut tight on the quarterback battle until one really begins to emerge. Most head coaches will do this in order to not give really anything away, but with still over three weeks until kickoff, there's still a lot of evaluation that needs to be done before naming a starting quarterback.

One guy who is not exactly in the thick of the starting competition is true freshman Garrett Greene, who is someone that has been impressing the coaching staff since he arrived on campus.

"Garrett Greene is a guy that I'm excited about as well. He's got a different level of energy and it's contagious," Brown said. 

Barring any injuries, there doesn't appear to be much of a path for the true freshman to see any in-game reps in 2020, but if the NCAA officially approves of a redshirt year for an unlimited amount of games, you could maybe see Greene get a small package here and there to get his feet wet. But as of right now, the battle between Kendall and Doege is just getting started.

