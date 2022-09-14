Brown to Assess Young Talent vs Towson: 'They Need to Play'

Last Saturday was unquestionably the worst defensive performance in the Neal Brown era. West Virginia allowed 419 total yards and 200 yards rushing (5.6 yards per carry) against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Missed tackles, missed assignments, and lining up wrong were all factors that played into the horrific outing. During Tuesday's press conference, Brown hinted that some personnel changes are on the way and it could mean getting some young guys involved.

"Sean Martin deserves to play more at defensive end. He will play more. Maybe even start in the game. I think we need to look at some things from a linebacker standpoint, where we're playing people. And we need to get some young guys [some playing time]. Jacolby Spells, Mumu [Bin-Wahad]. Some of those young guys that are talented, they deserve the opportunity to play."



In limited action, Bluefield, WV native Sean Martin has tallied six tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. He's doing a great job at the point of attack, has great pad level, and is winning his one on ones consistently. Taijh Alston, who was flagged for roughing the passer on Kansas QB Jaylon Daniels in overtime, could be bumped out of the starting lineup. Brown said that it was a "selfish penalty" and that it would be handled internally.

As for the secondary, it's been a mess. We knew coming into the season that it could be a weakness of the defense given the amount of experience or lack thereof returning. Colorado State transfer Rashad Ajayi and James Madison transfer Wesley McCormick have taken the majority of the snaps thus far. Brown provided some analysis of how they've played while also mentioning once again, getting others involved.

"Rashad, he's given up a couple passes but I'm not disappointed with how he's played. He's right there. They made a really nice catch on a post ball and then he gave up one ball against Pitt. But he's played well," Brown said. "We can win with how he's playing. [Wesley] McCormick played much better after having to sit in the first half. We feel good about those two guys. And I think Jacolby Spells and [Andrew] Wilson-Lamp can do that. We haven't played good enough at that position, so we're going to give guys some opportunities."

To be honest, I'm a little confused as to Brown's true feelings on the cornerback room. He "feels good" about Ajayi and McCormick but then says WVU hasn't received good play at the position which is why they want to get the young guys ready to roll. In an ideal situation, WVU would lean on the transfers and redshirt the true freshmen but it doesn't seem that is the direction in which they're headed.

"We're going to get them ready. They need to play," Brown said. Mumu is going to play more at safety probably rather than corner. Jacolby is going to play more at corner. We're going to get those guys ready to play. They're talented. It's our job to get them ready. They've got to take care of preparation and do a better job and earning trust in practice, but they need to play."

