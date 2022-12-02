Skip to main content

Bryce Ford-Wheaton's Draft Stock + Scouting Report

Will the former Mountaineer get selected in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The West Virginia Mountaineers will have a big hole to fill in the receiver room next fall as senior Bryce Ford-Wheaton announced earlier this week that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Ford-Wheaton had the option to return for a sixth year, but felt the time was right for him to make the jump to the next level.

Ford-Wheaton finished his career ranked 12th in WVU history in receptions (143), 18th in receiving yards (1,867) and tied for 15th in touchdown receptions (15).

So, where does the big-bodied receiver stand in terms of the eyes of the NFL scouts? Well, that's hard to really gauge, but most NFL Draft evaluators have him as a day three pick or undrafted free agent. 

Below is a scouting report and draft grade on Bryce Ford-Wheaton shared by Zack Patraw of the NFL Draft Bible on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

Evaluation:

The big-framed wide receiver prospect took on the biggest workload of his college football career, playing as a possession-style receiver who plays the X position for the Mountaineers. At around six-foot-three and 220 pounds, Ford-Wheaton's best trait is handling contested catches and using tremendous body control to adjust to passes in the air. He uses his frame to box-out defenders and beat them to the ball's high point. As a deep threat, Ford-Wheaton has his fair share of explosive, big plays and has a knack for using his adequate speed to elude defenders and find the end zone. He's not easily brought down and can fight through arm tackles in the open field. Ford-Wheaton has plenty of potential in his game, but a lot of development is still left for him to take the step to the next level. He needs a more refined route tree and needs to add subtle nuances within his routes. He doesn't have the snappiness in his breaks and lacks an overall burst out of them. He also has little burst upon his release. He'll get deep into the defender and struggle to get free and gain separation. Ford-Wheaton relies on his big body and physicality to make plays. The West Virginia product will need to work on his technique when addressing and catching the ball, as he frequently makes the wrong decision regarding placing his hands to make the catch. Far too many drops throughout his film will turn NFL evaluators away. His athletic profile is decent, but nothing that the spotlight shines on. Ford-Wheaton is a fringe-draftable prospect that will likely be a priority free agent for many NFL teams to fill out the receiver room.

Grade:

UDFA - Priority Free Agent

