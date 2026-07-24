By Almost Every Major Metric, WVU Has Outperformed Pitt This Century
In this story:
The Backyard Brawl may be dormant until 2029, but that doesn't stop the West Virginia and Pitt fanbases from going at it constantly on social media.
These are just a couple of examples from the last few days as both sides try to vouch for why their program is the more relevant/successful of the two. Also, the series history was brought up during our most recent episode of In the Gun, where we had special guest Adam Crowley on, who is a big WVU fan/alum and the host of the Pittsburgh morning show on 93.7 The Fan.
Before we dive into the numbers, I have to call out the College GameDay appearances. Is that really the mark of a good team? Uh, no. The best record Pitt had in the years it had a College GameDay appearance was 9-4.
But let's dive into the actual numbers, and we'll let you, the fan, decide.
Pitt may own a 63-42-3 edge in the all-time series, but much of that occurred back in the leather helmet era of football. You have to go all the way back to 1945 to find a starting point where Pitt leads the series to the present day. So if you're not at least 81 years old, you have seen West Virginia win the Brawl more often.
Series edge, broken down by decade
Since 2000: West Virginia leads 9-7
Since 1990: West Virginia leads 17-9
Since 1980: West Virginia leads 20-14-2
Since 1970: West Virginia leads 23-21-2
Since 1960: West Virginia leads 29-25-2
Since 1950: West Virginia leads 33-31-2
Comparison of achievements
Conference championships
West Virginia (15): 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1964, 1965, 1967 | 1993, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011
Pitt (3): 2004, 2010, 2021
Because Pitt was an independent until 1991, West Virginia had more opportunities to win a conference title. Even if we move the mark to when they joined the Big East in '91, West Virginia still has four more conference titles to its name.
BCS/New Year's Six Bowl Games
West Virginia: 3-0, won Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl
Pitt: 0-2, lost Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Although West Virginia is in one of the worst seven-year stretches in program history, they have still had more success, nearly across the board, than Pitt has this century.
21st century numbers
10-win seasons: West Virginia (5), Pitt (2)
Record: West Virginia (197-128 .606 W%) | Pitt (187-142 .568 W%)
Losing seasons: West Virginia (7), Pitt (7)
Top 25 finishes: West Virginia (9), Pitt (5)
Top 10 finishes: West Virginia (3), Pitt (0)
Consensus All-Americans: Pitt (8), West Virginia (5)
Draft picks: Pitt (71), West Virginia (53)
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_