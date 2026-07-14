Projected Roles for the 11 West Virginia Natives on WVU's Football Roster

The West Virginia Mountaineers typically have a dozen or so players who hail from the Mountain State, and that's no different this year, as they have one short of that number. Only two of them, in my eyes, could play legit snaps this season.

Let's run through all 11 of them, though.

* - most likely to see a lot of snaps

QB Max Anderson (Martinsburg/Spring Mills HS)

Rodriguez had some encouraging things to say about Anderson at times last year and even back in the spring. Obviously, with all of the talent in that room, it will be an uphill battle for him, at least in Morgantown. I have him behind Mike Hawkins Jr., Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, and Jyron Hughley. He could battle for that No. 5 spot with true freshmen Wyatt Brown and John Johnson III.

WR Brad Mossor (Princeton/Princeton HS)

Mossor was the 2025 Kennedy Award Winner after recording 93 catches, 1,510 yards, 14 touchdowns, along with 125 rushes, 939 yards, and 28 touchdowns. He will be someone who needs a couple of years to develop, but could have a Hudson Clement-type of impact down the line.

*WR Cyrus Traugh (Parkersburg/Parkersburg South HS)

Keep your eyes on Traugh. He could be the No. 3 option at any receiver spot this fall. They love his work ethic and see him as a contributor on offense. Expect his playing time to increase as the season moves along.

TE Xavier Anderson (Martinsburg/Spring Valley HS)

The long, wiry freshman needs some time to pack on some weight and truly fill out his 6'6" frame. I wouldn't expect to see him at all this year, including special teams.

TE Carter Zuliani (Bridgeport/Bridgeport HS)

Zuliani is flipping over from the defensive line to give West Virginia another big body to work with at tight end. He'll primarily be a scout/special teamer, but could be a backup option at fullback for Kayden Luke as well.

OL Trevor Bigelow (Fairmont/Fairmont Senior HS)

Bigelow has a shot to see the field at some point in his career, but it won't be anytime soon. I'm also struggling to figure out where he's best suited positionally. Perhaps he finds a role on the special teams unit.

OL Andreas Hunter (Glen Dale/John Marshall HS)

I have no shame in pulling for this young man, who went to my alma mater. Obviously, the staff believes he can help them in some way, or they wouldn't have kept him around. He'll be a depth piece for sure and perhaps one who can work his way into the two or three deep before his career is over.

OL Raymond Kovalesky (Wheeling/ The Linsly School)

Kovalesky needs to continue adding muscle, sitting at just 280 right now. I'm not sure we'll see his name on a depth chart this season.

DL Gabe Ryan (Keyser/Keyser HS)

Ryan was added late last year and will likely continue as a scout teamer.

*CB Keyshawn Robinson (Ranson/Jefferson HS)

Robinson has a legit shot, from my understanding, to play heavy snaps in 2026. The Mountaineers need a starter opposite Chams Diagne, and Robinson is one of those guys in the mix, alongside Nick Taylor, ChaMarryus Bomar, Da'Mun Allen, and others.

K Nate Flower (Fairmont/Fairmont Senior HS)

Flower could compete for the kickoff job, but I would expect Alabama transfer Peter Notaro or Western Kentucky Jack Cassidy to handle field goals and PATs.