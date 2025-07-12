Charles Wesley Godwin Has the Perfect Three-Word Response to WVU Doubters
"Sixteenth, they picked you sixteenth. They must have forgotten who you are." - Charles Wesley Godwin, somewhere giving a pep talk to a group of West Virginia football players.
Every time I see a college football analyst picking WVU to finish dead last in the Big 12 Conference, I can't help but think of CWG's "14" speech from a couple of years ago. CBS Sports' Bud Elliott was the latest to do so, and this one didn't slide by the rising country music star, who had the perfect three-word response for his list, and others who think alike.
There's no doubt that the Mountaineers are going to face their fair share of bumps in the road, which is to be expected when you have 72 newcomers, a brand-new coaching staff, and uncertainty at quarterback heading into fall camp.
Finishing sixteenth, though?
That seems like a bit of a stretch, even with so much change. UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati are still adjusting to life in the Big 12, and it could take a few more years before they have the depth to compete. Houston and Cincinnati are further along, but are they in a better spot than WVU? That's debatable.
Arizona, Colorado, and Oklahoma State are facing serious rebuilds as well, but are they clearly positioned for more success than the Mountaineers, too? Also debatable. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter when you're trying to separate the bottom tier(s) of the league, but I can't foresee a Rich Rod-led team occupying the 16th spot.
