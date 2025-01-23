Charlotte QB Transfer Max Brown Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia has officially added another quarterback to the mix, signing Charlotte transfer Max Brown.
The former three-star recruit got his start at Florida, choosing the Gators over offers from Central Michigan, Temple, Washington, and others.
In six career games with the Gators, Brown completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 192 yards.
During his short stint with the 49ers, Brown was a bit banged up. He injured the thumb on his throwing hand early in the season against North Carolina and missed over a month of action. He would finish the season completing 43-of-93 pass attempts (46%) for 561 yards and three touchdowns to six interceptions. Between the two programs, he rushed the ball 56 times for 109 yards.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
