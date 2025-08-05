Chase Wilson Explains His Move to WVU and Belief in Zac Alley's Defense
The West Virginia defense is going to play with a level of aggression that we haven't seen in several years. They aren't going to sit back and react to what the offense is doing. They're going to try to dictate what they can/can't do.
To play that way successfully, you need to have a handful of veteran players who have seen a lot and know how to bait quarterbacks into bad decisions, while also creatively shutting down the ground game.
Fortunately for defensive coordinator Zac Alley, he has a handful of those players, including Colorado State transfer Chase Wilson, who will undoubtedly become a fan favorite thanks to the passion and swagger he plays with.
On Monday, Wilson told reporters why he felt he had to transfer for his final year of eligibility and what led him to decide on playing for the Mountaineers.
“I was really grateful for my time at Colorado State. Had a lot of great teammates, a lot of great coaches there that kind of formed me into the football player and the man I am today. But just my goals long-term for football, I felt like the best decision for me was to go to a Power Four conference. Really quick, when I hit the portal, Coach Alley reached out to me, and his mindset of how he likes to play defense and his aggressive mindset was something I could really get behind. That was the biggest factor. It felt like home to me. I fell in love with it. Fell in love with the people, the gameday atmosphere, the fan base — it just felt like home to me.”
Over the last two years, Wilson has been a highly productive player, combining for 205 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five passes defended, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
Wilson is projected to start at the WILL linebacker spot, flanked by Reid Carrico, who is expected to continue as the starter at MIKE.
