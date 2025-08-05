Ranking the JUCO Transfers Most Likely to Make Noise for WVU in 2025
Rich Rodriguez spent the offseason completely rebuilding a West Virginia roster that only returned 41 players from the 2024 season. In the process, he made Junior College (JUCO) recruiting relevant again. The Mountaineers added six players from the JUCO ranks, and today, we are going to rank them by projecting who will have the biggest 2025 impact.
6. Defensive Tackle Elijah Simmons
Simmons has a tough road to earn playing time this season. WVU retained and added multiple key pieces to the interior defensive line unit, so as of now, the position has a log-jam. He could have two seasons of eligibility remaining after this year, and figures to have a bright future.
5. Bandit Keenan Eck
Eck showed up to Morgantown weighing in at 205 pounds, and is currently 213 pounds. He has great length and speed, but will likely need a full winter in the weight room before becoming a Power Four contributor on the edge. It would not surprise me if he were a special teams contributor, though.
4. Safety Kaleb Gray
Gray was a fantastic future add as he will likely have three years of eligibility remaining after this season. He has great size for a deep safety at 6'1", but WVU has five senior safeties on the roster right now. The path to playing on defense will be a tough one, but like Eck, I could see him contributing on multiple special teams.
3. Running Back Cyncir Bowers
When Jahiem White leaked the running back's 40 times, it revealed that Bowers clocked a blazing 4.35 time. For reference that would've made him tied for ninth at the 2025 NFL combine. Rich Rodriguez will find a way to utilize that speed on offense, and I also project Bowers could be the ace kick returner.
2. Defensive End Adam Tomczyk
West Virginia does not have the same depth at defensive end as they do interior defensive line. Tomczyk will have an immediate opportunity to become part of the rotation. He has not been shy to hard work either, which was evident when he was named a weight room warrior during the offseason.
1. Bandit Marshon Oxley
A JUCO National Champion who was first-team All-American and led the country in sacks. Oxley figures to be a lock to play this season. He has an amazing burst off the edge and knows how to finish. WVU does have a deep bandit room, but I do not think it will matter. Oxley could be the third-and-long specialist for the Mountaineers this season.
