Christmas Wish List for WVU Football

First of all, we at Mountaineer Maven would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We truly thank you for your support throughout another year of WVU coverage! We look forward to continuing to grow our community here on SI WVU in 2022 and beyond.

With it being Christmas, I figured it would be a great idea to discuss what should be on WVU football's Christmas wish list.

Find the future at quarterback

Jarret Doege has the ability to return to WVU for one more season but that decision won't be made until sometime after the team's bowl game against Minnesota. Although Doege coming back would provide some experience at the position, I don't know how much more he can improve especially in year six. If he opts to not return, the Mountaineers will have a true quarterback competition between Garrett Greene, Will "Goose" Crowder, and incoming freshman Nicco Marchiol, who has been tabbed as the prized jewel of the 2022 recruiting class. Regardless of who wins the job, WVU needs to have one of those three separate themselves from the rest of the pack and give the team a clear leader to build around for the next handful of seasons.

Consistency on the offensive line

All five of West Virginia's starting offensive linemen will return in 2022 which should mean it will be a strength for the offense. Brandon Yates has shown flashes of what he can do at left tackle and Wyatt Milum has done the same at right tackle. They're both extremely young and have been very inconsistent. That said, they both have a bright future and could be All-Big 12 performers alongside center Zach Frazier. West Virginia lost too many games this season due to its inability to maintain drives. Whether it be poor pass protection or a lack of execution in run blocking, the Mountaineers had too many drives stall out. If the o-line play is improved, more points will be scored.

Linebacker/DB transfer

WVU was extremely thin at both linebacker and corner this season and really, the past two seasons. Once they started getting hit with injuries/transfers those rooms became extremely thin. JUCO transfers Lee Kpogba and MarQues McLaurin should make an immediate impact in some way but it wouldn't be a bad idea to tap into the transfer portal a time or two to establish some depth.

More than just a bowl game

Neal Brown is heading into year four of leading the WVU program and he has yet to have a team contend for a Big 12 title. No one expected him to come in and take the Mountaineers to the top of the conference by year three but fans did expect progress. To this point, I don't know how much progress has been made with records of 5-7, 6-4, and 6-6. Brown and his staff have done a good job on the recruiting trail but if they don't start winning and competing to be in the top four of the league, his seat will get a bit toasty.

