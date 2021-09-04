College Gameday Crew Makes Predictions for WVU vs Maryland

The picks are in from the ESPN College Gameday analysts.

West Virginia kicks the 2021 season off today against the Maryland Terrapins on the road. Moments ago, the ESPN College Gameday crew made their predictions for today's game.

Desmond Howard - Maryland

"The Mountaineers defense is great, especially against the pass but I'm still going with the Big Ten. I got Maryland winning a close one against the Mountaineers."

Kane Brown - West Virginia

"I'm going West Virginia."

Lee Corso - West Virginia

"Maryland has lost nine of the last ten against West Virginia, good pick. West Virginia by a field goal."

Kirk Herbstreit - Maryland

"I'm going Maryland. I think Mike Locksley's got an offense. Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback, he's healthy and ready to have a great year. He's going up against a very good Big 12 defense in West Virginia. I think Maryland finds a way."

