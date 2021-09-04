September 4, 2021
College Gameday Crew Makes Predictions for WVU vs Maryland

The picks are in from the ESPN College Gameday analysts.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia kicks the 2021 season off today against the Maryland Terrapins on the road. Moments ago, the ESPN College Gameday crew made their predictions for today's game.

Desmond Howard - Maryland

"The Mountaineers defense is great, especially against the pass but I'm still going with the Big Ten. I got Maryland winning a close one against the Mountaineers."

Kane Brown - West Virginia

"I'm going West Virginia."

Lee Corso - West Virginia

"Maryland has lost nine of the last ten against West Virginia, good pick. West Virginia by a field goal."

Kirk Herbstreit - Maryland

"I'm going Maryland. I think Mike Locksley's got an offense. Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback, he's healthy and ready to have a great year. He's going up against a very good Big 12 defense in West Virginia. I think Maryland finds a way."

