College Gameday Crew Makes Predictions for WVU vs Virginia Tech

The picks are in from the ESPN College Gameday analysts.

Desmond Howard - West Virginia

"I'm going with West Virginia. They turned the ball over a lot against Maryland. I don't think they'll play that sloppy at home, so I got West Virginia in a close one."

Saquan Barkley - West Virginia

"My boy David Sills gave me a little update that them boys are ready to go so I'm going to take dub v too."

Lee Corso - Virginia Tech

"Not too fast you two guys. Virginia Tech has won the last three against them they'll beat West Virginia."

Kirk Herbstreit - Virginia Tech

"I'm going to go with Virginia Tech. I like that pick. I like Burmeister at quarterback, their defense has been playing well. I'm going with Virginia Tech."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.