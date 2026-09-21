How Good Can WVU Be? Predicting Every Remaining Game

Three games into the season, West Virginia is already proving me wrong in a good way.

I had them losing to Virginia, just like everyone else not named Pat McAfee. Virginia was the more established team, coming off the best season in program history and loaded with experience. Beating a team like that by two scores says a lot about this Mountaineer football team.

So, now that WVU is entering Big 12 play 3-0, what will the rest of the year look like?

Let's take another stab at an overall record prediction, going game by game. And no, this isn't an adjustment because I was wrong last week. We do this every year before Big 12 play starts.

There are three games that I could see going either way and will be labeled as a "toss-up", although I'm still telling you where I'm leaning at the moment.

If this team continues to get better each week, a couple of those games I'm leaning toward them dropping could change by the time we get to game week, and if that's the case, WVU is headed for a special season. I will say this: I may not have them getting there right now, but for the first time in a long time, reaching double-digit wins isn't all that far-fetched. It can happen.

vs. Oklahoma State: Win (TOSS-UP)

Running record: 4-0 (1-0)

I've gone back-and-forth on this one. I'll go more in-depth with it in our weekly score prediction story later this week, but I do like the fact that Mountaineer Nation has all day to get lathered up for this one, and it will be the first time Oklahoma State will play in a crazy atmosphere where the crowd is not on their side.

at Iowa State: Win

Running record: 5-0 (2-0)

It's been so long since West Virginia started 5-0 that it has me questioning if I'm being overly optimistic here. All jokes aside, Jack Trice Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12, and for that very reason, I'm a little skeptical here. Still, Iowa State doesn't have the firepower to match the Mountaineers. I'm not putting much stock in them putting up 55 on Bowling Green.

vs. Arizona: Lose (TOSS-UP)

Running record: 5-1 (2-1)

Let me just say this, I do think this is a very winnable football game. However, this will be the sixth game in a row for the Mountaineers without a bye, and they will have just gone through what will likely be a back-and-forth game with Oklahoma State and a grind-it-out, physical game at Iowa State. Would not be shocked whatsoever if WVU wins, but the passing attack Arizona has can be lethal. Noah Fifita could give this defense a ton of problems. This is one that I could flip on by game week, which is when the prediction really matters.

vs. Cincinnati: Win

Running record: 6-1 (3-1)

Miami (OH) is a solid MAC team, but giving up 31 points to them? At home? Yikes! This will be a physical game, with both teams having seasoned offensive lines. WVU isn't going to go 0-fer on a two-game homestand and has had Cincy's number for years. This feels like a day where the offense could put up some serious numbers.

at TCU: Win

Running record: 7-1 (4-1)

Not only do I think West Virginia is the better team, but this is a GREAT spot for the Mountaineers to play TCU on the road. The Horned Frogs will be coming off games against BYU and rival Baylor. There is a bye in between those, but they could start to slide or, at the very least, fall to BYU and come off an emotional high/low after playing a rival.34

at Texas Tech: Lose

Running record: 7-2 (4-2)

Tech has not looked as good or as dominant as we all thought it would be. The bonus here for the Mountaineers is that they will have a bye week to prepare for this one and get some much-needed rest. Before the season, I gave WVU ZERO chance to win this game. Now? I'd put it at like 25%. Tech is still extremely talented and has far more depth than the Mountaineers. Plus, I think their close win over Houston says more about the Cougars and how far they've come.

vs. Kansas: Win

Running record: 8-2 (5-2)

I have a ton of respect for Lance Leipold and do believe the Jayhawks will be a much better team than they are right now by the time they make their way to Morgantown, but this feels like a lock for West Virginia. In a lot of ways, Kansas reminds me of a watered-down version of Virginia offensively. Once they realize they need to rely more on the ground game, they will be a more efficient offense. But if the Mountaineers can stop Beau Pribula, I like their chances against a first-year starter in Isaiah Marshall, especially at home.

vs. Houston: Lose (TOSS-UP)

Running record: 8-3 (5-3)

Willie Fritz has that program in a really good spot. The offense has caught up to the defense, and for him, that means the Cougars are going to be in the conversation for a conference championship. Like the Arizona game, this is another one that I'm a little back-and-forth on. West Virginia had its best day running the football against them last year and has an improved offensive line and running game. Plus, this one's at home.

at Utah: Lose

Running record: 8-4 (5-4)

It's still early in the year, so we won't know for a few more weeks, but it looks like the Utes aren't going to skip a beat with Kyle Whittingham no longer patrolling the sidelines in Salt Lake City. While the Mountaineers should be a well-oiled machine offensively by this point, so will Utah. They always seem to dominate in the trenches, and by game 12, those young pups populating their offensive line won't be so young anymore.