Could Scotty Fox Have a Role in the Backyard Brawl for West Virginia?
Whether some want to admit it or not, the West Virginia Mountaineers have some issues at quarterback. Nicco Marchiol didn't play well in last week's game versus Ohio, and no, the offensive line play didn't help. That said, there were things he missed in both the read and pass game that also played into WVU's abysmally long day on that side of the football.
Texas A&M transfer entered the game late in the third quarter in an attempt to provide a spark, but to no avail.
So, what will Rich Rodriguez do at quarterback this week for the Backyard Brawl?
Well, you can expect to see Marchiol trot out there to start the game, given he is the one that Rodriguez (and staff) have the most confidence in. He doesn't have the wow factor that others in that room have, but more often than not, he knows where to go with football. He's proven throughout his career to be usually really good in the read game, so perhaps last week was an anomaly.
But what if it's not? What if Marchiol's struggles continue?
Henderson likely remains as the next guy into the game, and with a full week of practice following that terrible output in Athens, Rodriguez is probably gameplanning to use Henderson more, regardless of Marchiol's performance. The Mountaineers need to find answers in the ground game, and it's possible that the quarterbacks have more of a role in that than what we've seen.
Don't rule out Fox
During his coach's show earlier this week, Rodriguez said he nearly put a third quarterback into the game, and Fox was, at one point, warming up on the sideline. Was he the aforementioned third quarterback? Possibly.
The talented true freshman has elite speed and one of the quickest releases Rodriguez says he's ever seen. He's a true dual-threat. If the pocket collapses of Pitt brings numbers, Fox has the ability to evade and still make something happen.
The concerns here are confidence and health. You don't want to put him in the game behind a subpar offensive line and create bad habits and possibly ruin him. Once that happens, there's no bouncing back from it. You also don't want him to get rocked a handful of times and be knocked out of the game and miss time.
I wouldn't be shocked if we see Fox today, but if we do, it'll be a calculated approach. I don't imagine they'll give him a meaty plate of plays. That said, he can still find a way to impact this game. Keep an eye out for No. 15 today.
