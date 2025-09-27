Cyncir Bowers Won’t Play This Week for WVU, and RB Depth Takes a Hit
Another man down in the running back room for the West Virginia Mountaineers, as last night the team officially ruled out Cyncir Bowers for today's game versus Utah.
Bowers is in the concussion protocol, and although he was previously listed as questionable and doubtful, playing this week never seemed like a realistic possibility after receiving that blow to the head last week at Kansas, where his helmet went flying five yards backward.
The full injury report from Friday night
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jahiem White, RB Cyncir Bowers, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton
QUESTIONABLE: RB Tye Edwards, C Landen Livingston
PROBABLE: TE Jacob Barrick
Utah
OUT: S Rabbit Evans, WR Daidren Zipperer, S Josh Sovereign, OL Isaiah Garcia, DE Paul Fitzgerald, DT Aliki Vimahi
My two cents
Tye Edwards' status is going to change the outcome of this game. If he can't go, the Mountaineers are going to have an extremely difficult time manufacturing a ground game. With him doesn't necessarily mean they'll win the game, but at the very least, it gives them a chance to be competitive and have a balanced attack.
Yes, Jaylen Henderson can run, but if the Utah defense doesn't respect the threat at running back, they can key on Henderson and limit his playmaking ability.
If Edwards can't go, the Mountaineers will have Clay Ash, Diore Hubbard, Tyler Jacklich, Kannon Katzer, and Andre Devine available. Of those options, Hubbard is the one to keep your eyes on. If he gets the opportunity to carry the ball 10+ times, he can make something happen. He has the most twitch of the remaining bunch. Ash is more of a consistent, steady force who may not do much in the run game, but is someone the coaching staff can count on in other ways. Jacklich is cut from the same cloth as Tye Edwards as a downhill runner who doesn't have much wiggle. And Katzer could be a welcome addition if he plays.
