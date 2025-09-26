WVU vs. Utah Predictions: Turnovers, Red Zone Trips, and 3rd Down Stops
It's that time of the week, Mountaineer fans. In our final episode of In the Gun this week, Jed Drenning and I closed out the show with some self-created prop bets and made predictions for what we think will happen in Saturday's matchup vs. Utah.
Will Utah convert 50% or more on 3rd down vs. WVU?
Schuyler: I do think Zac Alley will take last week personally. I do think West Virginia will have some success. I still see it hovering right around that. I’ll go slightly over. That offensive line is so dang good, and the defense didn’t play that great against the run last week, and if that happens to spill into this week, then you’ve got a little bit of trouble.
Jed: WVU didn’t play its best against the run last week, and I think you’re going to face a Utah team that’s firmly committed to establishing the run. It’s going to be interesting, but I’m going to go with the under.
Will WVU reach the red zone three times vs. Utah?
Schuyler: I will say no. I’m going to keep going with the trend here (zero games of allowing 3 red zone trips). Utah’s defense is pretty good, West Virginia’s offense is trying to figure some things out. I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing either. Explosive plays are bound to happen, especially if Jaylen Henderson’s at quarterback or one of these younger guys is at quarterback, and you have the mobility piece to it. I think they get there once or twice, but you may also see a score happen outside the red zone, too.
Jed: I’m going to say it’s going to happen. I think the home crowd’s going to matter. We might force a turnover or two, and give us a short field to help us out. That’s how you get a number like this against a team like Utah. You can’t drive the length of the field and expect to do it.
Will WVU intercept Devin Dampier?
Schuyler: I’m going to go yes. This defense has been in a position to force a lot of turnovers. They’ve had a few that’ve gone right through their hands. I think of Michael Coats in the Pitt game or KK Tarnue in overtime. I feel like Zac Alley’s done a really good job of putting his guys in position.
Jed: I’m going to say yes. They do come in bundles with him. In his last sixteen starts, he’s not been picked off at all nine times, but six times, he’s been picked off two or more times. If you can get him off rhythm, you can force him into some poor decisions and some turnovers. I’ll say yes.
