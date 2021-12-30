Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Dana Holgorsen Gets a Little Testy with Handling of Postgame Press Conference After Bowl Win

    The former Mountaineer head coach wasn't all too happy with the operation of postgame festivities at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.
    After a rough first season on the job at Houston, Dana Holgorsen has turned the Cougars program around and just finished off one of the best seasons in school history with a 12-2 record. The Cougars earned their 12th win of the season following a 17-13 win over SEC foe Auburn in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

    Following the game, Holgorsen waited outside the press conference room for roughly 20 minutes waiting his turn to take the podium which he was not too pleased with.

    It may have came off as rude but I mean, I can't blame the guy. I wouldn't want to sit around and wait for the opposing coach to be done either. I'd want to get the media portion of postgame done and out of the way to go celebrate the bowl victory with the rest of the team. 

