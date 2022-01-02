BREAKING: Dante Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Sunday afternoon, West Virginia senior defensive lineman Dante Stills announced on Twitter that he will return to school for one more season in 2022.

Prior to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota, Stills told the media that if he had to come to school, it would be personal.

"I've still got to figure that out. I'm still thinking. It's going to be personal because I know in my four years I've done some damage. But if it wasn't good enough then I got to step it up. It's going to be very personal if I have to come back. I wouldn't care [to come back]. That's just an extra offseason to be in the weight room to get stronger, faster. I'm taking it day by day and I'll weigh it all out after this game."

This season Stills registered 29 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.