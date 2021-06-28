Dante Stills Named a Preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus released their preseason All-American team on Monday with senior defensive end Dante Stills being the lone Mountaineer receiving recognition.

Stills was pegged as a preseason 2nd team All-American after coming off of back-to-back seasons of registering at least 10 tackles for loss.

In 10 games a year ago, Stills’ sack production dropped significantly as he was only able to get to the quarterback twice. As a sophomore, Stills tallied seven sacks. The big drop played a role in his decision to return to school for his senior season instead of leaving for the 2021 NFL Draft.

With his older brother, Darius, now off to the NFL, Dante will be looked upon as one of the leaders of WVU’s front seven

West Virginia kicks off their season on September 4th at Maryland.

