Dante Stills Placed on Bednarik Award Watch List

Monday morning, WVU Football announced that senior defensive end Dante Stills has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football as judged by the Maxwell Football Club.

Stills racked up 35 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in just 10 games in 2020 and although those are very good numbers for a shortened season, Stills was disappointed in his sack totals, and rightfully so. The year prior, he registered seven sacks and was considered one of the top pass rushers in the Big 12.

"My main goal going into my junior year was pretty much to leave [for the NFL Draft]," Stills said. "I wanted to be a three-year and out guy. I wanted to be that dude that's a boss and is a dude that is able to go three and out but throughout the season I wasn't performing at the level I thought I could. People thought I did good but my stats weren't showing it which is kind of a big deal. I just felt like I didn't do it as much as I needed to to be at that level. That's why I thought it was just best for me to stay another year and work so I'm able to be at that level next year."

Stills and the Mountaineers will begin the season on September 4th on the road at Maryland.

