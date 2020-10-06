SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Darius Stills Earns Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills continues to reel in the weekly honors after his dominating performance over the Baylor Bears this past Saturday. Stills created havoc in the Baylor backfield all afternoon accounting for four tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss.

After being named the Big 12's Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, Stills was named the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week on Tuesday morning.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to the nation's top defensive college football player in December on ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards Show. Stills is on the Chuck Bednarik watchlist and currently has seven tackles 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks through the first three games of the 2020 season.

