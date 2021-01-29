Darius Stills Wins Mountaineer Maven's Sam Huff Award

At the conclusion of each football season, the staff at Mountaineer Maven recognizes the best players on West Virginia's roster by handing out 11 different awards. The winners of the 5th Annual Mountaineer Maven Awards will be announced throughout the week.

The 5th winner of the Mountaineer Maven Sam Huff Award (best overall player) goes to senior defensive lineman, Darius Stills.

Stills had a breakout season in 2019 for the Mountaineers registering 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. His numbers may have taken a dip in 2020 but a lot of that was because the offensive line was double-teaming him and paying a lot more attention to him. With that said, Stills was still very productive and clogged up running lanes, applied pressure on the quarterback, and opened gaps for linebackers Tony Fields and Josh Chandler-Semedo to shoot through.

Stills became the first Consensus All-American at West Virginia since Dan Mozes earned the honors back in 2006.

2020 Finalists

DL Darius Stills

LB Tony Fields II

RB Leddie Brown

Past winners

2016: CB Rasul Douglas

2017: S Kyzir White

2018: QB Will Grier

2019: DL Darius Stills

