Does WVU Have The Best Corner in the Big 12? ShaDon Brown Thinks So

A big year is expected for WVU's senior cornerback.

West Virginia has a lot of new faces in the secondary and will need to count on many of them to step up and play a big role this fall. One guy the coaching staff doesn't have to worry about and has an incredible amount of confidence in is senior Charles Woods.

Woods spent the first three years of his career down in the FCS level at Illinois State and quickly became one of the top corners in the country. As a sophomore in 2019, Woods finished second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 17 passes defended, earning him All-America honorable mention honors.

After redshirting in the 2020 season due to COVID, Woods hit the transfer portal and made the jump to the Power Five, landing in Morgantown. Although he only registered four starts on the season, Woods became one of the Mountaineers' best defensive backs and had the highest grade in zone coverage last year of any corner in the country, according to Pro Football Focus at 90.3.

The sky is the limit for Woods as he enters his senior year and co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown knows it.

"Charles Woods is the best corner in the Big 12, in my opinion. Charles is really steady. Sometimes practice for him is really easy because he's confident. Knowledge equals confidence which equals playing fast and he's got it. He's improved his body. He's improved his conditioning. I think he can cover anybody in the country. The thing that he's done that I'm really proud of is he's grown from a maturity standpoint and he's becoming a coach. I can correct Charles on the field and then get him to go coach another player up right after that. I'm expecting a big year and barring any injury, knock on wood, I think he's the best corner in the Big 12."

