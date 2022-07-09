ESPN FPI Predicts Each Game on WVU's 2022 Schedule

It's hard to believe but we are officially under 60 days until the start of the 2022 college football season. At this time of year, predictions are being made for win totals, game-by-game odds, and so on. The ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) recently released its initial predictions for each team.

Below you will find what the ESPN FPI thinks of West Virginia and their chance to win each game. I also jotted some thoughts down explaining why the percentage is what it is or why it should be different.

Note: The percentage next to the game is WVU's chances to win the game.

9/1 at Pitt - 21.9%

Got to admit, I'm a little shocked at this one. Pitt lost a ton off of that ACC championship team from a year ago. No Kenny Pickett or Jordan Addison? Yeah, 21% seems awful low especially when you take into consideration how tough Jordan Lesley's defense is.

Agree with ESPN FPI? No.

9/10 vs Kansas - 86.4%

What do you expect? It's Kansas...Yes, they are slightly improving under Lance Leipold which is why this isn't in the 90s but it should without a doubt be a win for Neal Brown's squad.

Agree with ESPN FPI? Yes.

9/17 vs Towson - 94.8%

The only non Power Five/FBS opponent on West Virginia's 2022 schedule. This will be a good week to let a lot of guys rest. Get up three scores and cruise the rest of the way. No need to get guys banged up for the remainder of the season.

Agree with ESPN FPI? Yes.

9/22 at Virginia Tech - 56.3%

Virginia Tech is a tough place to play. I figured the Hokies would be slightly favored although their roster isn't in as good of shape as West Virginia's is. Thursday night game in Blacksburg and they'll be looking for revenge from last year's loss. VT should be favored by a hair.

Agree with ESPN FPI? No.

10/1 at Texas - 11.5%

Once again, the ESPN FPI is buying into all of the hype surrounding the Longhorns. They're not the only ones that get suckered into it. Everyone does and it's hard not to when you have that much talent on a yearly basis. You figure at some point, they would actually be "back". All that said, 11.5% is entirely too low for a team that has a ton of question marks itself and not to mention, lost to Kansas last year.

Agree with ESPN FPI? No.

10/13 vs Baylor - 37.8%

If there's a great spot for an upset on West Virginia's schedule, it's right here against the reigning Big 12 champs. They'll have two weeks to prepare for Dave Aranda's Bears and if you give Jordan Lesley that much time to formulate a gameplan, something special could happen. 37% seems about right, but this is a good spot for WVU.

Agree with ESPN FPI? Yes.

10/22 at Texas Tech - 32.9%

Neal Brown is 0-3 in his career against Texas Tech. For whatever reason, he has been unable to figure out the Red Raiders. Until he beats them, you have to kind of side with the trend, right?

Agree with ESPN FPI? Yes.

10/29 vs TCU - 52%

The FPI hit this one right on the money. This game is about as 50/50 as they come. Rosters are in similar spots and there's a lot of question marks about how these two offenses will perform in 2022. Flip a coin for this one.

Agree with ESPN FPI? Yes.

11/5 at Iowa State - 25.3%

The Cyclones underachieved with a very talented roster in 2021. I know Ames is a tough place to play but this seems way off. Honestly, I felt this would be somewhere around 50/50 with a slight edge to Iowa State.

Agree with ESPN FPI? No.

11/12 vs Oklahoma - 27%

Oklahoma remains undefeated against WVU in Big 12 play but that nearly changed last fall until the Mountaineer offense completely collapsed at the end of the game. With this game being in Morgantown and OU under new leadership, this could be their best change to finally get their first conference win over the Sooners.

Agree with ESPN FPI? No.

11/19 vs Kansas State - 51.7%

K-State has some dynamic weapons on the offensive side of the ball but the quarterback position may be an issue for them this season. Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez has steadily declined each year since he was a freshman. This one should swing more in WVU's favor.

Agree with ESPN FPI? No.

11/26 at Oklahoma State - 17.1%

OSU has been the other pain in the neck for WVU in recent years. They nearly made the College Football Playoff a year ago with a team that wasn't expected to do much. They've got a lot of key pieces back and should push for a Big 12 title once again. This one seems like a long shot for WVU.

Agree with ESPN FPI? Yes.

PROJECTED RECORD: 5-7

PROJECTED BIG 12 RECORD: 3-6

