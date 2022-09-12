Skip to main content

ESPN FPI Predicts West Virginia to Finish with Worst Record Since 1960

Things are headed downhill for the Mountaineers.

Losing to a ranked Pitt team on the road by a touchdown? Respectable. Losing to Kansas by two scores at home? Completely inexcusable. That's the recap of West Virginia football through two weeks of the 2022 season. 

This week, the Mountaineers will get their only "tune-up" game of the season as they play host to the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent. After Towson, things get a little challenging with back-to-back road trips to Virginia Tech and Texas before returning home for defending Big 12 champ, Baylor. 

Before the start of the season, the ESPN FPI had West Virginia favored in five games (Kansas, Towson, Virginia Tech, TCU, and Kansas State). Now? Just one. Towson.

Towson - 95.7%

at Virginia Tech - 42.6%

at Texas - 6.1%

vs Baylor - 20.8%

at Texas Tech - 20.1%

Scroll to Continue

Read More

vs TCU - 37.8%

at Iowa State - 18.5%

vs Oklahoma - 20.7%

vs Kansas State - 31.4%

at Oklahoma State - 12%

Rarely does the ESPN FPI predict a team's schedule 100% correct but it is a good indicator of how good/bad a team truly is. If the FPI turns out to be on the money with WVU's remaining schedule, that would give the Mountaineers a 1-11 record which would be the worst season since 1960 when they went 0-8 under first-year head coach Gene Corum. It would also be the second-worst record in the history of the program.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Turnovers Prove Costly in Mountaineers First Two Games

By Christopher Hall
DSC_7863
Football

The WVU Defense has the Worst Performance in Neal Brown Era

By Christopher Hall
DSC_7615
Football

WVU - Kansas Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_18965340_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Trouble Brewing in Morgantown

By Schuyler Callihan
Orange and White Modern Beauty Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: West Virginia Loses to Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19022811_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Gets the 'Disappointment' and 'Frustration' From the Fans

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19023033_168388579_lowres
Football

Fan Reactions from WVU's Loss to Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7511
Football

Individual + Team Stats in WVU's Loss to Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan