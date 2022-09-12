ESPN FPI Predicts West Virginia to Finish with Worst Record Since 1960

Losing to a ranked Pitt team on the road by a touchdown? Respectable. Losing to Kansas by two scores at home? Completely inexcusable. That's the recap of West Virginia football through two weeks of the 2022 season.

This week, the Mountaineers will get their only "tune-up" game of the season as they play host to the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent. After Towson, things get a little challenging with back-to-back road trips to Virginia Tech and Texas before returning home for defending Big 12 champ, Baylor.

Before the start of the season, the ESPN FPI had West Virginia favored in five games (Kansas, Towson, Virginia Tech, TCU, and Kansas State). Now? Just one. Towson.

Towson - 95.7%

at Virginia Tech - 42.6%

at Texas - 6.1%

vs Baylor - 20.8%

at Texas Tech - 20.1%

vs TCU - 37.8%

at Iowa State - 18.5%

vs Oklahoma - 20.7%

vs Kansas State - 31.4%

at Oklahoma State - 12%

Rarely does the ESPN FPI predict a team's schedule 100% correct but it is a good indicator of how good/bad a team truly is. If the FPI turns out to be on the money with WVU's remaining schedule, that would give the Mountaineers a 1-11 record which would be the worst season since 1960 when they went 0-8 under first-year head coach Gene Corum. It would also be the second-worst record in the history of the program.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.