What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are road dogs once again.

Neal Brown is searching for his first win against Texas Tech as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers and by doing so this weekend, WVU will have a winning record for the first time this season.

Last week was a crucial game for the Mountaineers and really, Neal Brown. They were able to fight out of a 17-7 hole and defeat the defending champion Baylor Bears 43-40. Although the defense gave up several big plays, they came up big when they needed to most forcing three turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Jasir Cox. 

As for Texas Tech, they're coming off a bye week and will be doing so for the third time in the last four years ahead of their matchup with West Virginia. The Red Raiders had a big double overtime win over Texas a few weeks back but have since dropped two straight to Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Mountaineers have a 41.7% chance to win while Texas Tech has a 58.3% chance.

