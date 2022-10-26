What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against TCU

There is very little confidence in the Mountaineers to spring the upset on homecoming weekend.

It's homecoming weekend the the Mountaineers have an opportunity to silence the critics with a big-time matchup against the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday.

West Virginia played arguably its worst game under head coach Neal Brown this past weekend, falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 48-10. Quarterback JT Daniels was not himself, throwing three interceptions on the day. Defensively, it was a train wreck for WVU. Bad angles and poor pursuit led to several missed tackles, allowing Tech to gain chunk yardage on just about every play.

As for TCU, they evaded that first loss of the season this past weekend against Kansas State, who led 28-10 at one point. The Horned Frogs battled back and score 28 unanswered to win the game 38-28.

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 32.1% chance to upset the No. 7 Horned Frogs. Meanwhile, TCU has a 67.9% chance to win the game and remain unbeaten.

WVU has won five of the last six meetings against TCU, including four straight. In that span, the Mountaineers' defense held TCU to 17 points or less in five of those games. I think it's safe to say that in order to win this year's contest, WVU is going to have to outscore the Horned Frogs.

Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for 12 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

