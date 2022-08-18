Skip to main content

ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Five Reasons Why WVU is a 'Dangerous Team' in 2022

Big things coming for the Mountaineers?

Much of the national media has set very low expectations for West Virginia this fall. The media voted the Mountaineers to finish 8th in the Big 12 Conference and if that doesn't set the bar low enough, well, most oddsmakers have WVU's win total at 5.5.

However, there are a few folks out there that believe in this team or at least the potential of it. Recently on his podcast "Always College Football", Greg McElroy of ESPN mentioned West Virginia as one of his five teams that you don't want to mess with this season. The other four teams he talked about were Boston College, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, and San Diego State.

"I think they're a really dangerous team," McElroy said about WVU. "When the Air Raid is hot, the Air Raid is unstoppable."

In the eight or so minutes McElroy spent on the Mountaineers, he listed out five reasons as to why he feels this team is dangerous.

Reason No. 1 - Addition of Graham Harrell 

"He knows the league like the back of his hand. Played at Texas Tech. He's an Air Raid guy. It's going to look a little bit more like the Dana Holgorsen-led West Virginia except they're not going to run the ball. Maybe they will a little bit, but I don't think they're going to run the ball a ton. Graham Harrell wants to throw it all over the yard."

Reason No. 2 - Addition of JT Daniels

"We know he's had his fair share of injury troubles. His offensive coordinator when he tore his ACL was Graham Harrell, so he's familiar with this offense. He has a relationship with Harrell and I think he fits Air Raid philosophies very, very nicely. He gets the ball out quick. He's got a quick release. He's really smart. He's extremely cerebral. Understands where to go with the football before he snaps it. He's poised to have a great year."

Reason No. 3 - Weapons

"They have a ton of weapons on the outside. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, you name it. They are SOLID at wide receiver and they probably have two or three guys that we don't even know about yet that are probably going to blossom and have great seasons."

Reason No. 4 - Experienced O-Line

"Everyone is back along the offensive line. That's another huge bonus. For a quarterback that's had some injury history, knowing that you have a veteran group up front is very, very important. Guys that have played a lot, a very physical group. So, I would anticipate a solid effort from them for 12 games, no doubt about it."

Reason No. 5 - Experienced D-Line

"Finally, you have a lot of experience back on the defensive line. You bring back Dante Stills. You bring back Taijh Alston. And it should probably be among the better defensive lines in the Big 12."

