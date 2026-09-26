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Every WVU Football Night Home Game Result Since 2000

Rich Rod has been very successful when his team plays under the lights in Morgantown.
Schuyler Callihan|
Nov 8, 2007; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez (right) hugs quarterback Patrick White (5) after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 38-31 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. White scored the game-winning touchdown on a 50 yard run. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 8, 2007; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez (right) hugs quarterback Patrick White (5) after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 38-31 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. White scored the game-winning touchdown on a 50 yard run. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

West Virginia Mountaineers

Are you catching yourself maybe feeling too confident in the Mountaineers' chances to beat Oklahoma State Saturday night to improve to 4-0?

It might be because you see the makings of a good football team developing right in front of your very eyes, but it may also have something to do with Rich Rodriguez's history as the WVU head coach in these types of games.

Rich Rodriguez (11-2)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez calls out a play during the third quarter against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2002: vs. Chattanooga W 56-7
2003: vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech W 28-7
2003: vs. No. 16 Pitt W 52-31
2004: vs. East Carolina W 56-23
2004: vs. Syracuse W 27-6
2005: vs. Wofford W 35-7
2005: vs. UConn W 45-13
2005: vs. Pitt W 45-13
2006: vs. Maryland W 45-24
2006: vs. No. 13 Rutgers W 41-39 (3OT)
2007: vs. Louisville W 38-31
2007: vs. Pitt L 9-13
2025: vs. TCU L 17-23

Rich Rod by the numbers

Overall record: 11-2
Record vs. ranked teams: 3-0
Average points per game: 38.0
Average points allowed: 18.2
Average point differential in wins: +24.3
Average point differential in losses: -5.0

What about other WVU coaches, you may wonder? Here are the results of every game this century, by coach.

Bill Stewart (4-1)

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Sep 25, 2010; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bill Stewart watches from the sidelines during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2008: vs. Auburn W 34-17
2008: vs. Cincinnati L 23-26 OT
2008: vs. USF W 13-7
2009: vs. Colorado W 35-24
2009: vs. Pitt W 19-16

Dana Holgorsen (7-8)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 23, 2018; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen walks off the field during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2010: vs. USF W 20-6
2011: vs. No. 2 LSU L 21-47
2011: vs. Pitt W 21-20
2012: vs. Oklahoma L 49-50
2013: vs. Texas L 40-47 (OT)
2014: vs. Towson: W 54-0
2014: vs. No. 4 Oklahoma L 33-45
2014: vs. No. 12 Kansas State L 20-26
2015: vs. Georgia Southern W 44-0
2015: vs. Oklahoma State L 26-33 (OT)
2016: vs. Kansas W 48-21
2016: vs. No. 8 Oklahoma L 28-56
2018: vs. Youngstown State W 52-17
2018: vs. Baylor W 58-14
2018: vs. No. 6 Oklahoma L 56-59

Neal Brown (5-3)

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown argues a call during the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2022: vs. Kansas L 42-55 (OT)
2022: vs. Baylor W 43-40
2023: vs. Duquesne W 56-17
2023: vs. Pitt W 17-6
2023: vs. BYU W 37-7
2024: vs. UAlbany W 49-14
2024: vs. No. 11 Iowa State L 16-28
2024: vs. Kansas State L 18-45

Overall in home night games since 2000: 27-14 (.658)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 8, 2007; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Patrick White (5) talks with head coach Rich Rodriguez (right) after a fumble which was later overturned by replay in the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. West Virginia won the game 38-31. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing at night in Morgantown used to be something that opposing teams feared. That feeling has faded tremendously over the years, but tonight could be the first step in regaining that night game magic.

One game isn't going to have everyone thinking that night games in Morgantown are back to the way they used to be, but beating Oklahoma State tonight will go a long way toward getting more folks thinking that way. And depending on what happens these next two weeks, WVU's next home game, vs. Arizona, could be under the lights as well.

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Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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