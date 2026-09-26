Every WVU Football Night Home Game Result Since 2000
In this story:
Are you catching yourself maybe feeling too confident in the Mountaineers' chances to beat Oklahoma State Saturday night to improve to 4-0?
It might be because you see the makings of a good football team developing right in front of your very eyes, but it may also have something to do with Rich Rodriguez's history as the WVU head coach in these types of games.
Rich Rodriguez (11-2)
2002: vs. Chattanooga W 56-7
2003: vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech W 28-7
2003: vs. No. 16 Pitt W 52-31
2004: vs. East Carolina W 56-23
2004: vs. Syracuse W 27-6
2005: vs. Wofford W 35-7
2005: vs. UConn W 45-13
2005: vs. Pitt W 45-13
2006: vs. Maryland W 45-24
2006: vs. No. 13 Rutgers W 41-39 (3OT)
2007: vs. Louisville W 38-31
2007: vs. Pitt L 9-13
2025: vs. TCU L 17-23
Rich Rod by the numbers
Overall record: 11-2
Record vs. ranked teams: 3-0
Average points per game: 38.0
Average points allowed: 18.2
Average point differential in wins: +24.3
Average point differential in losses: -5.0
What about other WVU coaches, you may wonder? Here are the results of every game this century, by coach.
Bill Stewart (4-1)
2008: vs. Auburn W 34-17
2008: vs. Cincinnati L 23-26 OT
2008: vs. USF W 13-7
2009: vs. Colorado W 35-24
2009: vs. Pitt W 19-16
Dana Holgorsen (7-8)
2010: vs. USF W 20-6
2011: vs. No. 2 LSU L 21-47
2011: vs. Pitt W 21-20
2012: vs. Oklahoma L 49-50
2013: vs. Texas L 40-47 (OT)
2014: vs. Towson: W 54-0
2014: vs. No. 4 Oklahoma L 33-45
2014: vs. No. 12 Kansas State L 20-26
2015: vs. Georgia Southern W 44-0
2015: vs. Oklahoma State L 26-33 (OT)
2016: vs. Kansas W 48-21
2016: vs. No. 8 Oklahoma L 28-56
2018: vs. Youngstown State W 52-17
2018: vs. Baylor W 58-14
2018: vs. No. 6 Oklahoma L 56-59
Neal Brown (5-3)
2022: vs. Kansas L 42-55 (OT)
2022: vs. Baylor W 43-40
2023: vs. Duquesne W 56-17
2023: vs. Pitt W 17-6
2023: vs. BYU W 37-7
2024: vs. UAlbany W 49-14
2024: vs. No. 11 Iowa State L 16-28
2024: vs. Kansas State L 18-45
Overall in home night games since 2000: 27-14 (.658)
Playing at night in Morgantown used to be something that opposing teams feared. That feeling has faded tremendously over the years, but tonight could be the first step in regaining that night game magic.
One game isn't going to have everyone thinking that night games in Morgantown are back to the way they used to be, but beating Oklahoma State tonight will go a long way toward getting more folks thinking that way. And depending on what happens these next two weeks, WVU's next home game, vs. Arizona, could be under the lights as well.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_