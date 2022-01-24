Everything You Need to Know About WVU's Early Enrollees

CB Mumu Bin-Wahad | 6'0", 180 lbs | Loganville, GA - Grayson HS

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

Analysis: Bin-Wahad is a super athletic, super rangy corner that could evolve into a shutdown corner in the Big 12 at some point in his career. Play and route recognition is something that he excels at. He makes good jumps on routes to record a PBU or even an interception. Bin-Wahad is solid in press coverage and is a tough corner to get a completion on in man-to-man coverage. Anything down the field his way will be contested, which is why most teams have tried to dink and dunk their way down the field. However, Bin-Wahad is just as good underneath and can shed off blocks pretty effortlessly. He plays the game so smooth and already looks ready for the college level. Look for him to make an impact early on in his career.

DL Aric Burton | 6'5", 210 lbs | Bavaria, Germany - Clearwater Academy International

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Kansas, Minnesota, West Virginia.

Analysis: Burton has a pretty thin frame (6'5", 210 lbs) but has the measurables to be a successful player at the next level. The most important thing for Burton over the next couple of years is to continue adding muscle and learning how to play with the added weight. Burton takes advantage of his speed and athleticism to make plays all over the field. This upcoming season, he will be playing at Clearwater International Academy which will be quite the step up in competition for him. It'll be interesting to see how he sheds blocks and fights through double teams when they get thrown at him. Overall, he has the ability to develop into a multi-year starter at the BANDIT position in Jordan Lesley's defense.

RB Lyn-J Dixon | 5'10", 180 lbs | Clemson

Power 5 Offers (out of high school): Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech.

Analysis: Dixon was expected to be the guy this past season at Clemson after Travis Etienne Jr. departed for the NFL but things didn't pan out. Dixon is completely capable of being an every down back that can average four to five yards a pop. Dixon is more quick than he is fast but he has phenomenal contact balance and has a knack to slip through wimpy tacklers. In three years at Clemson, Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 carries.

CB Marcis Floyd | 6'0", 188 lbs | Murray State

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia

Analysis: Floyd earned All-American honors and First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference the last two seasons at Murray State. In 30 games with the Racers, Floyd tallied 86 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and three sacks, and six interceptions and 19 pass deflections. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

LB Lee Kpogba | 6'2", 215 lbs | East Mississippi C.C.

Power 5 Offers: Indiana, Louisville, South Carolina, West Virginia.

Analysis: Kpogba is a terrific get for West Virginia. The one-time class of 2019 WVU commit makes his way back to Morgantown, this time, for good. He can play the MIKE or WILL linebacker spots but given his speed and burst off the edge, I could also see him lining up some at bandit. He's got all the skills to become an All-Big 12 type of performer.

In two years at Syracuse, Kpogba tallied 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in just eleven games. Following last season, Kpogba decided to leave Syracuse and head to the junior college route where he landed at East Mississippi C.C., also known as the original 'Last Chance U'. The move has appeared to have paid off as Kpogba notched 84 tackles, two sacks, and one interception in ten games.

DL Zeiqui Lawton | 6'3", 266 lbs | Cincinnati

Power 5 Offers (out of high school): Illinois, Indiana, NC State, Nebraska, Oregon, West Virginia.

Analysis: Lawton plays with great pad level, physicality, and shoots off the line of scrimmage. Very powerful hands that allow him to bully his way into the backfield. Has been labeled a natural pass rusher but can be just as good in containing the run game.

QB Nicco Marchiol | 6'2", 215 lbs | Chandler, AZ - Hamilton HS

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, West Virginia.

Analysis: Marchiol does a good job of improvising when a play breaks down and makes big plays with his legs. He's very smooth in his throwing motion and has a good feel for dropping the ball over the receiver's shoulder, especially on fades in the back corner of the end zone. Not only does Marchiol have a strong and accurate arm, but he knows when to let it rip and when to take what the defense is giving him. He's an excellent decision-maker that has great fluidity in the pocket and doesn't get overwhelmed by pressure. With Marchiol's skill set, he will be able to compete for the starting job early in his career.

S Hershey McLaurin | 6'2", 200 lbs | Jones College

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia

Analysis: McLaurin offers a lot of length and size at the safety spot. He's got great ball skills, leaping ability, and has a knack for challenging 50/50 balls. His instinct are something you just can't teach. In ten games this season at the JUCO level, McLaurin notched 36 tackles, five interceptions, and one pass breakup. If the Mountaineers have a ball-hawking safety in this class, it's this guy.

TE Brian Polendey | 6'5", 260 lbs | Colorado State

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia

Analysis: Polendey spent the first three years of his career at Miami (FL) before moving on to Colorado State. The 6'5", 260-pound native of Denton, Texas has been mainly used as a blocking tight rather than a receiving threat. With Mike O'Laughlin spending much of this past season sidelined due to injury, the Mountaineers needed to add some help at the position, especially once T.J. Banks entered the transfer portal. Polendey will have one year of eligibility remaining.

S Christion Stokes | 6'0", 180 lbs | Harper Woods, MI - Harper Woods HS

Power 5 Offers: Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia

Analysis: Stokes is capable of playing any of the three safety spots at WVU (CAT, SPEAR, FS) and could even play corner if needed. He's excellent in press man coverage and uses those first five yards to get physical with the receiver. On downfield passes, Stokes likes to get a bit handsy but knows his limits and avoids defensive pass interference. Despite only being 6'0" tall and just around 200 lbs, Stokes looks very comfortable playing in the box which makes me think the SPEAR position could be a good fit for him.

P Oliver Straw | 6'3", 220 lbs | Melbourne, Australia - Mentone Grammar School

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia

Analysis: Straw has a very strong leg that produces a good combination of hang time (average of 4.9 seconds) and distance, which sits around 48-50 yards consistently. His motion is not completely fluid and does need to work on his release and angle of his kicks. This will be something that he'll get cleaned up very early at WVU. What's most intriguing about Straw is that he has the ability to kick the ball with either leg.

WR Jarel Williams | 6'3", 175 lbs | Saraland, AL - Saraland HS

Power 5 Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Tennessee, West Virginia.

Analysis: Williams is a really smooth route runner that does a good job of getting vertical and getting behind the secondary. He uses his length and size to his advantage in the red zone making tough contested catches, but can really carve defenses up underneath in the screen game. He doesn't have blazing speed by any means but he's pretty quick for being a 4.52 runner and creates separation with ease. Williams has all the tools to become the complete package at the next level. All he has to do is to continue to make strides in his development and grow into his body.

CB Tyrin Woodby | 6'1", 175 lbs | Baltimore, MD - St. Frances Academy

Power 5 Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Analysis: Throughout his high school career, Ty Woodby has done it all. He's been a key playmaker at wide receiver, an explosive returner on special teams, and a very solid corner. Woodby has quick hips and rarely lets his receivers get behind him in deep pass coverage. Extremely athletic, flies all over the field, and is not afraid to come downhill to stop the run game. Playing wide receiver has helped him on the defensive side by understanding tendencies of what the receiver may try to do when given inside leverage, outside leverage, press coverage, or cushion. Should be able to compete for playing time on special teams right away and could make an impact on the defensive side of the ball by year two considering the current lack of depth at the position.

