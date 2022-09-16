Skip to main content

FAN POLL: Will WVU Make a Bowl Game? The Results Are in

Can the Mountaineers find six wins on the schedule?

For this week's Friday Fan Poll, we asked if folks think that the Mountaineers can turn the season around and become bowl eligible. To do so, they will need to win six of their final 10 games and if we're counting Towson as a win, they'll need five in their final nine.

Although the majority of the fanbase believes the season is already a lost cause, not all hope is lost as 39.2% of the voters have West Virginia making a bowl game. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19052833_168388579_lowres
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Towson

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19022810_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU Needs More from Defensive Newcomers

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7574
Football

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Towson

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 6, 2014; Morgantown, WV, USA; Towson Tigers head coach Rob Ambrose on the sidelines against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Towson Defensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
WVU football helmet
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Towson

By Schuyler Callihan
Walk Thru Game Day Show
Football

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Towson Preview + Prediction

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 28, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Towson Tigers head coach Rob Ambrose looks on against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Towson Offensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back CJ Donaldson (12) scores a touchdown and celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Towson

By Schuyler Callihan