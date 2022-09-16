FAN POLL: Will WVU Make a Bowl Game? The Results Are in

For this week's Friday Fan Poll, we asked if folks think that the Mountaineers can turn the season around and become bowl eligible. To do so, they will need to win six of their final 10 games and if we're counting Towson as a win, they'll need five in their final nine.

Although the majority of the fanbase believes the season is already a lost cause, not all hope is lost as 39.2% of the voters have West Virginia making a bowl game.

