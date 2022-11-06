Skip to main content

Fan Reactions to West Virginia's Abysmal Outing vs Iowa State

Mountaineer Nation is in a world of hurt right now.

Another Saturday, another West Virginia loss. 

The Mountaineers were beaten soundly 31-14 at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones - a team that entered the day 0-5 in Big 12 Conference play. This loss drops WVU to 3-6 on the season and 1-5 in the Big 12. 

Shortly after the game, I asked the fans on Twitter to share their thoughts on the game and many of the replies, as you would guess, were in relation to the head coach.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) takes down West Virginia Mountaineers running back Justin Johnson Jr. (26) during the third quarter in the Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5. 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State
Football

West Virginia Produces Another Lackluster Road Performance

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19025161_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown's Contract + Buyout

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 5 Post Game Sam James
Football

WATCH: Sam James Iowa State Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Nov 5 Post Game Dante Stills
Football

WATCH: Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Nov 5 Post Game Coach Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Iowa State Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers throws a pass in the first quarter against West Virginia during a NCAA football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Football

West Virginia Walloped in Ames

By Christopher Hall
Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Justin Johnson Jr. (26) runs during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

West Virginia Looking to get Creative with an Injury-Riddle Backfield

By Christopher Hall
Sep 24, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) looks for a throw against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at Jack Trice Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Iowa State Offensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall