Skip to main content

Fan Reactions to West Virginia's Loss to Texas

Another bad performance by the Mountaineers has the fanbase upset.

West Virginia fell to 2-3 on the year and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play following Saturday's 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns. Although the score doesn't seem that bad, it doesn't tell the full story of how bad the Mountaineers looked in Austin. 

Here are some of the comments from WVU fans on Twitter following the game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19159475_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: WVU is Heading in the Wrong Direction

By Schuyler Callihan
Justin Johnson Jr. Texas Postgame 2022
Football

WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Texas Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Bryce Ford-Wheaton Texas Postgame 2022
Football

WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Texas Postgame

By Julia Mellett
WVU Postgame Show (1)
Football

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Falls Flat at Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19159458_168388579_lowres
Football

Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Loss to Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end CJ Donaldson (12) runs the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Lane Stadium.
Football

Brown Provides a CJ Donaldson Update

By Christopher Hall
Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

West Virginia Dominated in Texas

By Christopher Hall