Fan Reactions: Frustration with Neal Brown Continues, Transfer Portal Concerns + More

West Virginia lost its seventh game of the season on Saturday, 48-31 to Kansas State. This loss marks the third losing season in four years under head coach Neal Brown and also eliminates West Virginia from bowl eligibility.

Here are some of the fan reactions to today's loss.

