Final Stats from WVU's Gold-Blue Spring Game

A look at how every player performed in today's spring game.

FINAL SCORE: GOLD 39, BLUE 38

GOLD TEAM

Passing

Jarret Doege 10/14 79 yards | 1 rushing TD

Rushing

Leddie Brown 5 carries, 15 yards

Tony Mathis 3 carries, 1 yard

Winston Wright Jr. 1 carry, 6 yards

Receiving

Winston Wright Jr. 4 receptions, 43 yards

Bryce Ford-Wheaton 2 receptions, 18 yards

Leddie Brown 2 receptions, 11 yards

Isaiah Esdale 1 reception, 5 yards

Tony Mathis 1 reception, 2 yards

Defense

L'Trell Bradley 5 tackles

Andrew Wilson-Lamp 3 tackles

James Thomas 3 tackles

Sean Martin 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Jordan Jefferson 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Malachi Ruffin 2 tackles

Naim Muhammad 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Avery Wilcox 2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD

Jalen Thornton 2 tackles

Jared Bartlett 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Daryl Porter Jr. 1 tackle 1 INT, 1 PBU

Devell Washington 1 tackle

Jax McCauley 1 tackle

Drew Joseph 1 tackle

Brayden Dudley 1 tackle

Quamaezius Mosby 1 PBU

BLUE TEAM

Passing

Garrett Greene 8/16 103 yards, 1 INT

Will Crowder 3/4 66 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Matt Cavallaro 1/2 4 yards

Rushing

A'varius Sparrow 8 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD

Markquan Rucker 3 carries, 10 yards

Garrett Greene 5 carries, 8 yards

Will Crowder 1 carry, -3 yards

Matt Cavallaro 2 carries, -17 yards

Receiving

Kaden Prather 3 receptions 62 yards

Reese Smith 3 receptions, 26 yards

Sam Brown 2 receptions, 69 yards, TD

A'varius Sparrow 1 reception, 11 yards

CJ Cole 1 reception, 4 yards

Markquan Rucker 1 reception, 3 yards

Preston Fox 1 reception, -2 yards

Defense

Alonzo Addae 4 tackles, 1 TFL

Josh Chandler-Semedo 4 tackles

Exree Loe 3 tackles

Kerry Martin Jr. 3 tackles, 1 PBU

Jackie Matthews 2 tackles, 1 PBU

VanDarius Cowan 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Scottie Young 2 tackles

Akheem Mesidor 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Taijh Alston 1 tackle

Nicktroy Fortune 1 PBU

