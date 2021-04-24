Final Stats from WVU's Gold-Blue Spring Game
FINAL SCORE: GOLD 39, BLUE 38
GOLD TEAM
Passing
Jarret Doege 10/14 79 yards | 1 rushing TD
Rushing
Leddie Brown 5 carries, 15 yards
Tony Mathis 3 carries, 1 yard
Winston Wright Jr. 1 carry, 6 yards
Receiving
Winston Wright Jr. 4 receptions, 43 yards
Bryce Ford-Wheaton 2 receptions, 18 yards
Leddie Brown 2 receptions, 11 yards
Isaiah Esdale 1 reception, 5 yards
Tony Mathis 1 reception, 2 yards
Defense
L'Trell Bradley 5 tackles
Andrew Wilson-Lamp 3 tackles
James Thomas 3 tackles
Sean Martin 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Jordan Jefferson 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL
Malachi Ruffin 2 tackles
Naim Muhammad 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
Avery Wilcox 2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD
Jalen Thornton 2 tackles
Jared Bartlett 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Daryl Porter Jr. 1 tackle 1 INT, 1 PBU
Devell Washington 1 tackle
Jax McCauley 1 tackle
Drew Joseph 1 tackle
Brayden Dudley 1 tackle
Quamaezius Mosby 1 PBU
BLUE TEAM
Passing
Garrett Greene 8/16 103 yards, 1 INT
Will Crowder 3/4 66 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Matt Cavallaro 1/2 4 yards
Rushing
A'varius Sparrow 8 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD
Markquan Rucker 3 carries, 10 yards
Garrett Greene 5 carries, 8 yards
Will Crowder 1 carry, -3 yards
Matt Cavallaro 2 carries, -17 yards
Receiving
Kaden Prather 3 receptions 62 yards
Reese Smith 3 receptions, 26 yards
Sam Brown 2 receptions, 69 yards, TD
A'varius Sparrow 1 reception, 11 yards
CJ Cole 1 reception, 4 yards
Markquan Rucker 1 reception, 3 yards
Preston Fox 1 reception, -2 yards
Defense
Alonzo Addae 4 tackles, 1 TFL
Josh Chandler-Semedo 4 tackles
Exree Loe 3 tackles
Kerry Martin Jr. 3 tackles, 1 PBU
Jackie Matthews 2 tackles, 1 PBU
VanDarius Cowan 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Scottie Young 2 tackles
Akheem Mesidor 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Taijh Alston 1 tackle
Nicktroy Fortune 1 PBU
