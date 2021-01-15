Finalists Named for the 5th Annual Mountaineer Maven Awards

At the conclusion of each football season, the staff at Mountaineer Maven recognizes the best players on West Virginia's roster by handing out 11 different awards. The winners of the 5th Annual Mountaineer Maven Awards will be announced throughout the next week, beginning this Saturday. Each of the finalists for this year's awards is listed below along with previous winners of the award.

Sam Huff Award - Best Overall Player

DL Darius Stills

LB Tony Fields II

RB Leddie Brown

Past winners

2016: CB Rasul Douglas

2017: S Kyzir White

2018: QB Will Grier

2019: DL Darius Stills

Mr. Reliable - Best Wide Receiver

T.J. Simmons

Winston Wright Jr.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Past winners

2016: Shelton Gibson

2017: David Sills V

2018: David Sills V

2019: Sam James

Tavon Austin Award - Most Electrifying/Entertaining Player to Watch

RB Leddie Brown

LB Tony Fields II

Past winners

2016: RB Justin Crawford

2017: WR David Sills V

2018: QB Will Grier

2019: DL Darius Stills

Hogmolly Award - Best Offensive Lineman

Michael Brown

Zach Frazier

Chase Behrndt

Past winners

2016: Tyler Orlosky

2017: Matt Jones

2018: Yodny Cajuste

2019: Colton McKivitz

Newcomer of the Year Award (Transfers/1st Year Eligible Transfers)

Alonzo Addae

Tony Fields II

Tyler Sumpter

Past winners

2016: RB Justin Crawford

2017: QB Will Grier

2018: DL Kenny Bigelow

2019: WR George Campbell

Freshman of the Year

Akheem Mesidor

Zach Frazier

Past winners

2016: LB David Long Jr.

2017: DL Lamonte McDougle

2018: RB Leddie Brown

2019: S Tykee Smith

Bruce Irvin Award - Best Pass Rusher

Dante Stills

Darius Stills

Akheem Mesidor

Past winners

2016: Noble Nwachukwu

2017: Ezekiel Rose

2018: David Long Jr.

2019: Dante Stills

Darryl Talley Award - Best Linebacker

Josh Chandler-Semedo

Tony Fields II

Exree Loe

Past winners

2016: Al-Rasheed Benton

2017: David Long Jr.

2018: David Long Jr.

2019: Josh Chandler-Semedo

Major Harris Award - Offensive Player of the Year

Leddie Brown

Jarret Doege

Zach Frazier

Past winners

2016: WR Shelton Gibson

2017: QB Will Grier

2018: QB Will Grier

2019: OL Colton McKivitz

Grant Wiley Award - Defensive Player of the Year

Darius Stills

Tony Fields II

Tykee Smith

Past winners

2016: CB Rasul Douglas

2017: S Kyzir White

2018: LB David Long Jr./Kenny Robinson

2019: DL Darius Stills

Aaron Beasley Award - Best Defensive Back

Tykee Smith

Sean Mahone

Dreshun Miller

Past winners

2016: CB Rasul Douglas

2017: S Kyzir White

2018: S Kenny Robinson

2019: S Tykee Smith

