Finalists Named for the 5th Annual Mountaineer Maven Awards
At the conclusion of each football season, the staff at Mountaineer Maven recognizes the best players on West Virginia's roster by handing out 11 different awards. The winners of the 5th Annual Mountaineer Maven Awards will be announced throughout the next week, beginning this Saturday. Each of the finalists for this year's awards is listed below along with previous winners of the award.
Sam Huff Award - Best Overall Player
DL Darius Stills
LB Tony Fields II
RB Leddie Brown
Past winners
2016: CB Rasul Douglas
2017: S Kyzir White
2018: QB Will Grier
2019: DL Darius Stills
Mr. Reliable - Best Wide Receiver
T.J. Simmons
Winston Wright Jr.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Past winners
2016: Shelton Gibson
2017: David Sills V
2018: David Sills V
2019: Sam James
Tavon Austin Award - Most Electrifying/Entertaining Player to Watch
RB Leddie Brown
LB Tony Fields II
Past winners
2016: RB Justin Crawford
2017: WR David Sills V
2018: QB Will Grier
2019: DL Darius Stills
Hogmolly Award - Best Offensive Lineman
Michael Brown
Zach Frazier
Chase Behrndt
Past winners
2016: Tyler Orlosky
2017: Matt Jones
2018: Yodny Cajuste
2019: Colton McKivitz
Newcomer of the Year Award (Transfers/1st Year Eligible Transfers)
Alonzo Addae
Tony Fields II
Tyler Sumpter
Past winners
2016: RB Justin Crawford
2017: QB Will Grier
2018: DL Kenny Bigelow
2019: WR George Campbell
Freshman of the Year
Akheem Mesidor
Zach Frazier
Past winners
2016: LB David Long Jr.
2017: DL Lamonte McDougle
2018: RB Leddie Brown
2019: S Tykee Smith
Bruce Irvin Award - Best Pass Rusher
Dante Stills
Darius Stills
Akheem Mesidor
Past winners
2016: Noble Nwachukwu
2017: Ezekiel Rose
2018: David Long Jr.
2019: Dante Stills
Darryl Talley Award - Best Linebacker
Josh Chandler-Semedo
Tony Fields II
Exree Loe
Past winners
2016: Al-Rasheed Benton
2017: David Long Jr.
2018: David Long Jr.
2019: Josh Chandler-Semedo
Major Harris Award - Offensive Player of the Year
Leddie Brown
Jarret Doege
Zach Frazier
Past winners
2016: WR Shelton Gibson
2017: QB Will Grier
2018: QB Will Grier
2019: OL Colton McKivitz
Grant Wiley Award - Defensive Player of the Year
Darius Stills
Tony Fields II
Tykee Smith
Past winners
2016: CB Rasul Douglas
2017: S Kyzir White
2018: LB David Long Jr./Kenny Robinson
2019: DL Darius Stills
Aaron Beasley Award - Best Defensive Back
Tykee Smith
Sean Mahone
Dreshun Miller
Past winners
2016: CB Rasul Douglas
2017: S Kyzir White
2018: S Kenny Robinson
2019: S Tykee Smith
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.