FIRST LOOK: Darius Stills in a Raiders Uniform

The former Mountaineer is officially rocking the silver and black of the Raiders.
Author:
Publish date:

Fairmont, WV native, and former West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills has landed in Las Vegas and has begun rookie minicamp with the Raiders. Stills signed with the Raiders one week ago after surprisingly going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Following his first day at rookie minicamp, Stills posted a couple of photos on his Facebook page of him in his Raider gear. Take a look below!

The Raiders will conclude rookie minicamp on Sunday and will take a couple of weeks off before returning for OTA offseason workouts on May 25-27, June 1-3, and June 7-10. Mandatory minicamp will be from June 15-17.

Darius Stills 2020 Bio
