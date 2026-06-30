Five WVU Players Most Likely to Become Fan Favorites This Season

Fans love big plays and touchdowns. That's obvious. That's what makes quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers the most popular guys on the team. But fans also tend to fall in love with other players because of the way they play the game, represent the state of West Virginia, and, of course, have an impact each and every Saturday.

Who could those guys be in 2026? I've got a handful of names for you. Again, we're leaving the skill guys out of this conversation.

FB Kayden Luke

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Kayden Luke (30) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who doesn't love a fullback? Okay, I get it. Not every fullback is Owen Schmitt, but this dude may be the closest thing we've seen to it since the Runaway Beertruck donned the Old Gold and Blue. He's tough, physical, likes to have a good time, enjoys hitting people, and can carry the rock every now and then if needed. WVU has more running backs to work with in 2026 than they did a year ago, but don't be surprised to see him get a few touches, especially in short-yardage situations, maybe in the "heavy" package.

OT Kevin Brown

WVU Athletics Communications

Going out on a limb there, Schuyler, aren't you? Yeah, it's the most obvious one, but I can't help but talk about it. Kevin Brown is a freak of an athlete and may leave WVU as the most popular big fella to ever play in Morgantown. He eats weights for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and the scary thing is, he still has room to get bigger. I think the possibility of him starting Week 1 is becoming increasingly real. He's a special talent and will have a bunch of veterans around him to help him out. Oh, and he has Rick Trickett coaching him up. It won't take long before fans start buying his jerseys, which is something you don't usually say about an offensive lineman.

DE Zeke Durham-Campbell

Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

Who doesn't love a good pass rusher? Coastal Carolina transfer Zeke Durham-Campbell is expected to be the Mountaineers' top guy in that department this fall and will play his first game as a Mountaineer against his former team. Last year with the Chanticleers, Durham-Campbell generated 38 pressures, 21 hurries, 12 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. His 38 pressures would have led WVU's defense by 14 last year. Reid Carrico and Devin Grant shared the top spot with 24. So yeah, this dude is absolutely going to be one the fans love watching.

N/S Andrew Powdrell

Andrew Powdrell

I'll admit, I wasn't all that high on Powdrell when he first committed to WVU out of the transfer portal. A quick glance at the numbers and a few minutes of watching tape, I thought it was an okay addition. Once the portal recruiting came to a close and I had the opportunity to really dive deep into the film, I got a better understanding of why WVU wanted him and saw a versatile player who plays his tail off. This is why truly diving into a player matters. It's easy to get an evaluation wrong if you don't. He will likely end up playing more safety than he will nickel/sam, as I mentioned last week. He's also one of the fastest players on the entire team.

S Matt Sieg

WVU Athletics Communications

Highly-rated recruits fail to meet expectations all the time. If there were ever such a thing as a safe bet, I'd say Matt Sieg would be it. I've heard glowing reviews of him ever since he set foot on campus. Of the three folks I've spoken to about him, they all come back saying the same thing: "he's a dude." The instincts, the skill set, and the IQ aren't those of your typical true freshman. Here soon, I'll be doing a story on the players with the most NFL potential on WVU's roster, and you can bet your bottom dollar Sieg's name will not only be on there, but near the top of that list.