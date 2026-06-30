How Many NFL-Caliber Players Does WVU Actually Have?

A good team in college football isn't always defined by how many NFL-caliber players you have on it, but it is usually a pretty good indicator. West Virginia hasn't pumped talent into the NFL as much as it would like in recent years, but I have a gut feeling that's about to change with Rich Rodriguez back at the helm and the types of players he's been able to land.

So, how much NFL-caliber talent exists on West Virginia's 2026 roster?

Well, to be honest, it's a complicated question to answer. If we are purely talking about the 2027 draft, then the list is pretty short and potentially exclusive to one guy. There are a handful of players who look the part but need to prove more, and there are some who just flat-out don't have the experience to be considered a draft prospect just yet.

To give as much recognition to the players I believe are worthy of being considered "NFL-caliber," I broke this thing down into four tiers. And believe me, I feel like I left several players off this list, so those who aren't named are not going unnoticed. I just mentioned those who likely have the best chance, and wanted to make this list feel somewhat realistic because let's be honest, not every player named will make it.

Tier 1: Clear NFL prospects

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The group: RB Cam Cook

As of today, there is only one true prospect on West Virginia's roster, and that's running back Cam Cook. I think most NFL scouts would agree with that, although there are a few guys in tier 2 who will ultimately move up into this spot once they put more on tape.

Cook led the entire nation in rushing in 2025 with 1,659 yards and led Conference USA with 16 touchdowns. He is the dream back for Rich Rodriguez to get this offense humming. He can handle a heavy workload, as he averaged 22.6 carries per game a year ago, which is good news for Rich Rod with how inexperienced the running back room is as a whole. Cook is one of the best in the country in forcing missed tackles, hitting triple digits in that area last fall. Two yards turn into five or six when he's toting the rock.

Tier 2: Knocking on the door

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The group: QB Mike Hawkins Jr., WR Prince Strachan, OL Nick Krahe, DE Zeke Durham-Campbell, EDGE Harper Holloman

Hawkins is the only one of this group who doesn't have a full year of starting under his belt, but man, the talent (and potential) is there. I've spent much of this offseason writing and talking about the legit talent he is and why Mountaineer fans should be excited about what he brings to the table. A strong 2026 campaign will bump him up into Tier 1 for 2027.

Prince Strachan has the size and length that NFL GMs and scouts drool over. He just has to stay healthy and show that he can be productive at this level. The potential flashed at Boise State, but that was two years ago now.

Nick Krahe may jump into the next tier before we reach the midway point of this season, if I'm being honest. Super athletic, strong, and is getting coached up by Rick Trickett. Sounds like a future NFL'er to me.

And then Zeke Durham-Campbell and Harper Holloman are both guys who shined at the Group of Six level and will now be tasked with doing it against the best of the best on a weekly basis. The measurables are there, as is the athleticism for them to at least be on the radar of scouts.

Tier 3: NFL Trajectory or High Upside

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The group: RB Amari Latimer, RB Chris Talley, WR TaRon Francis, OL Kevin Brown, DL Darius Wiley, DL Taylor Brown, EDGE Tobi Haastrup, N/S Maliek Hawkins, S Matt Sieg

This entire group has the talent to reach the next level. This entire group, though, has combined to play 11 snaps at the FBS level (Tobi Haastrup 8, Maliek Hawkins 3). There are four true freshmen and four second-year guys, so while they have the skill set needed, they still have to go out there and prove it. Trust me, I fully believe Amari Latimer, Kevin Brown, and Matt Sieg are clear-cut NFL prospects, but it's a little unfair to put that label on them at this stage of their career.

The two most intriguing ones, for me, are Darius Wiley and Tobi Haastrup. Wiley is super long and is the tallest defensive end WVU has had in recent memory, standing in at 6-foot-7. Haastrup, on the other hand, looks like he's training to be in the World's Strongest Man contest rather than football. The dude is built like a fridge. He got a late start to football, not picking up the sport until his senior year of high school, so there's still a ton he has to learn. If he can put it all together, he could become a special pass rusher for Zac Alley in the future.

Tier 4: Veteran Wild Cards

West Virginia University receiver Jaden Bray | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The group: WR Jaden Bray, DL Jaylen Thomas, CB Chams Diagne, CB Da'Mun Allen, N/S Andrew Powdrell, S Kamari Wilson

Each of these guys has played well enough and/or has the measurables and will have the opportunities to play their way into becoming either an NFL Draft pick or an undrafted free agent signee. They all have their questions that they need to answer to get that chance, though.

Jaden Bray, for example, needs to prove he can stay on the field. He's been on the shelf for much of the past two seasons with that foot injury, and any further injuries will cause teams at the next level to be a little hesitant to take a chance on him in terms of being a draft pick.

Da'Mun Allen and Jaylen Thomas are making the jump up from JUCO, but this isn't going to be their last rodeo as they each have multiple years of eligibility remaining.