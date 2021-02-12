BREAKING: Neal Brown Announces WVU Football Coaching Assignments

See how the Mountaineers' coaching staff will stack up for the 2021-22 season.

West Virginia University put out the following press release Friday afternoon:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (February 12, 2021) –West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced the defensive coaching staff assignments.

After serving in a defensive oversight role last year, Jordan Lesley is being promoted to defensive coordinator and will now coach the outside linebackers. ShaDon Brown, WVU’s most recent coaching staff addition, will be the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. First-year assistant coach Andrew Jackson will be the Mountaineers’ defensive line coach, and Jeff Koonz and Dontae Wright will continue in their current roles as special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach and safeties coach, respectively.

“I am pleased to announce the defensive staff assignments, including Jordan Lesley, as the coordinator,” Brown said. “The staff did a great job of coaching and teaching last year, and our defense was an important part of our team’s success.”

Lesley is in his third year on Brown’s staff, and Koonz and Wright are in their second year.

