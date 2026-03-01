Instant Takeaways From WVU's Historic Senior Day Victory Over Cincinnati

Senior Day in Morgantown did not disappoint, as the West Virginia Mountaineers crushed the Cincinnati Bearcats 118-60.

Here are some instant takeaways from WVU’s regular-season finale.

118 points? Are you kidding?

It wasn’t just an offensive performance we have never seen under WVU head coach Mark Kellogg; it was a performance seen just once before in program history. The team’s 118 points on Sunday are the second-most points in a single game in program history. The most being when WVU scored 131 against Indiana University of Pennsylvania back in 1982!

The game was out of reach for the Bearcats very quickly, as the Mountaineers raced out to a 30-9 lead in the first quarter. The heat was on early for the Mountaineers' defense, which forced 15 turnovers in the first half alone.

Today marked the fourth time that the Mountaineers have scored over 100 points this season, marking the most times they have done so in a single season in program history. While you obviously won’t score 118 every night, Mark Kellogg and his West Virginia squad have proven that they are capable of putting up monstrous offensive numbers efficiently.

Four players finished with 20 points

In an unbelievable offensive display for West Virginia, four different players finished with 20 or more points Sunday. Sydney Shaw led the way, scoring for the Mountaineers with 24. Gia Cooke had 20 of her own and officially finished the regular season as the team's leader in points per game.

However, it was Meme Wheeler and Jordan Harrison who really stole the show for West Virginia. Both Wheeler and Harrison finished with 20-point double-doubles. For Wheeler, it marks her 8th double-double of the 2025-26 season with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Harrison made the most of her senior day, scoring an even 20 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Sustained success

The Mountaineers officially finished the regular season with a 24-6 overall record and a 14-4 Big 12 record. West Virginia has won at least 25 games in each of their first two seasons under Kellogg, and that number certainly seems in reach given the talent of this Mountaineers squad.

Despite the loss of star guard JJ Quinerly, the Mountaineers did not miss a beat and were able to maintain their defensive intensity while reinventing themselves offensively. Kellogg and his team deserve all the praise they can get for the special season they are turning in.

Up next for the Mountaineers is the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, running from March 4th to March 9th. West Virginia will wait to see their seeding and opponent after the result of the TCU vs Baylor game.