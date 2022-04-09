Skip to main content

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels Visiting WVU This Weekend

WVU is set to host a former five-star quarterback on campus this weekend.

Prior to the start of spring practice, WVU head football coach Neal Brown was asked about the quarterback situation. Given that all three guys battling for the starting job are not only underclassmen and have also never started a game at the collegiate level, it made sense for there to be interest in a veteran to bridge the gap.

Heading into year four, Neal Brown needs to start winning games and he knows that. At the same time, he wants to build something special with one of these young quarterbacks but he won't force something that's not ready to take place.

“We got three guys who are going to get their reps during the spring. They’re going to go through 15 practices, and they’re going to get a really good evaluation,” Brown said. “If we went and got a transfer quarterback, I don’t know how we get a really good evaluation on the young guys. And it’s not about this fall, but it’s about the future. And, we got three guys here in Garrett Green and Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder that deserve the opportunity to show what they have. So, we’re going to go through the spring, and the belief is that one of them will take reigns of the job, or we’ll get it narrowed down to two, and if that’s not the case, then we’ll go find a guy. There will be guys available, but I thought it was important for them, and important for the trajectory of our football team, to let those guys have the ability to go out and compete in the spring, and so, we’ll do that.”

This weekend, former Georgia quarterback, JT Daniels, will be on campus for an official visit and will be making his decision at the end of spring. He is also considering Oregon State and Missouri. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Daniels originally began his career at USC where he spent the 2019 season with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Daniels only played in one game that year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. This past season, Daniels was hindered by a lat injury and once he recovered he had lost the starting job to former walk-on Stetson Bennett who would go on to lead the Bulldogs to a national title.

In his four-year collegiate career, Daniels has completed 389/610 passes (63.8%) and has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Jacob Watters
Baseball

West Virgina Walks off Baylor in Big 12 Opener

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 1.51.54 PM
Recruiting

Elite 2023 WR Rodney Gallagher Discusses Spring Visit to WVU

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 1.55.15 PM
Recruiting

WVU Safety Target Tawfiq Byard Announces Decision Date

By Schuyler CallihanApr 8, 2022
April 7 Coach Koonz Presser
Football

WATCH: Jeff Koontz Spring Practice No. 8

By Christopher HallApr 7, 2022
IMG_4761
Football

WATCH: Chad Scott Spring Practice No. 8

By Christopher HallApr 7, 2022
USATSI_17726145_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Set to Hold In-Home Visit with Big 12 School

By Schuyler CallihanApr 7, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-07T113618.034
Basketball

WVU Interested in a Pair of Wichita State Transfers

By Schuyler CallihanApr 7, 2022
USATSI_17772215_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Reaches Out to Former Texas Starting Guard

By Schuyler CallihanApr 7, 2022