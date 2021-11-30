Former Starting WVU Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

For the second time on Tuesday morning, the transfer portal taketh away from WVU. Redshirt senior bandit linebacker VanDarius Cowan announced on Twitter that he will enter the portal.

Cowan, a transfer from Alabama, appeared in 17 games in his three years at West Virginia and recorded 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. The former five-star recruit battled injuries during his time in the old gold and blue suffering back-to-back knee injuries.

Cowan will have one year of eligibility remai

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.