    • November 30, 2021
    Former Starting WVU Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

    The Mountaineers lose another player to the portal.
    For the second time on Tuesday morning, the transfer portal taketh away from WVU. Redshirt senior bandit linebacker VanDarius Cowan announced on Twitter that he will enter the portal.

    Cowan, a transfer from Alabama, appeared in 17 games in his three years at West Virginia and recorded 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. The former five-star recruit battled injuries during his time in the old gold and blue suffering back-to-back knee injuries.

    Cowan will have one year of eligibility remai

    Former Starting WVU Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

