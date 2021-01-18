Former WVU CB Derrek Pitts Transfers Again, Joins Forces with Tony Gibson

Pitts will finish his career with the coach he started it with.

Former West Virginia cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr. will be transferring from Marshall to North Carolina State, according to Michael Clark of Pack Pride.

Pitts, a Charleston, WV native, spent his first two years of his collegiate career at West Virginia. During his time as a Mountaineer, he totaled 36 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and also ran back a blocked field goal for a touchdown at Iowa State in 2018.

In early June of 2019, Pitts Jr. entered the transfer portal and elected to stay in-state and attend Marshall. He was forced to sit out the 2019 season due to the NCAA's transfer rules but appeared in nine games for the Thundering Herd this past fall racking up 42 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three pass deflections.

Earlier this month, Marshall decided to part ways with head coach Doc Holliday, which may have played a part in Pitts' decision to seek another opportunity elsewhere. Now, he will reunite with Tony Gibson who was his defensive coordinator at West Virginia in 2017 and 2018. Gibson was hired at NC State in mid-January of 2019, shortly after former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen departed for Houston. He served as the Co-Defensive Coordinator and safeties coach in 2019 and was promoted to Defensive Coordinator in 2020.

