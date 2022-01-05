Former WVU CB Dreshun Miller to Transfer from Auburn

Dreshun Miller developed into one of the key cogs of West Virginia's secondary in 2020 as he recorded 31 tackles, nine pass breakups, and one interception. He was named a Big 12 Honorable mention and was expected to be one of the top cornerbacks in the league in 2021.

However, Miller shocked everyone by entering the transfer portal where he eventually landed at Auburn, making him one of just seven WVU players to transfer to another Power Five school since 2019. Unfortunately for Miller, things didn't pan out down on the plains. He only appeared in one game this season and recorded no stats against Alabama State in a non-conference matchup.

Wednesday morning, Miller entered the transfer portal once again, per Nathan King of 247Sports.

