Former WVU CB Dreshun Miller Transferring to SEC School

Earlier this month, West Virginia redshirt senior cornerback Dreshun Miller announced on Twitter that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Monday afternoon, Miller took to Twitter once again to announce that he will be transferring to Auburn University.

This is definitely a bit of surprise considering Miller started nine games in 2020 and was expected to be one of West Virginia's key pieces in the secondary in 2021. In those nine games this past fall, Miller recorded 31 tackles, nine pass breakups, and one interception.

Aside from Nicktroy Fortune and Jackie Matthews, the Mountaineers will be very young and thin on experience at corner. Freshmen Jairo Faverus, Daryl Porter Jr., David Vincent-Okoli, and incoming freshman Andrew Wilson-Lamp will all be battling for significant playing time this spring and in fall camp to help fill the void of Miller.

