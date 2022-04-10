Skip to main content

Former WVU CB Nicktroy Fortune Chooses New School

The ex-starting Mountaineer cornerback has found a new home.

Sunday afternoon, former West Virginia cornerback Nicktroy Fortune announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to UTSA.

Toward the end of his true freshman season, Fortune started a pair of games and kept the starting job carrying over into his sophomore season in 2020. Fortune was considered West Virginia's best corners heading into the 2021 campaign but a season-ending knee injury cut his year short by five games. 

For his career, Fortune tallied 77 tackles, one interception, and six pass breakups.

