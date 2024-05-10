Former WVU DB Montre Miller is Heading to the SEC
Friday afternoon, former West Virginia defensive back Montre Miller announced his commitment to Mississippi State.
Miller transferred to West Virginia from Kent State in January of 2023. His Mountaineer career was derailed in the 2023 season opener against Penn State after suffering a season-ending injury. He finished the game with three tackles.
The Blythewood, South Carolina, native was a sought-after transfer following his departure from Kent State, holding offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and several others.
Miller spent four seasons at Kent State and developed into a quality starter for the Golden Flashes over the past two seasons, recording a combined 100 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups while earning 2021 PFN’s First Team All-MAC honors