Skip to main content

Former WVU LB Charlie Benton Gets New Coaching Job

Another WVU alum taking a shot at coaching.

There's been a lot of coaching news regarding former WVU players of late with former tight end Anthony Becht officially being named the head coach of the St. Louis XFL franchise and former wide receiver Ryan Nehlen being named the tight ends coach at McNeese State.

There is one move that isn't considered as significant but is an important stepping stone in the coaching industry. Ex WVU linebacker Charlie Benton was recently hired as the linebackers coach at Lake Gibson High School in Florida.

Benton began his career at Butler Community College and earned All-KJCCC Second Team Honors as a redshirt freshman totaling 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Benton was named a starter for the Mountaineers' 2018 season-opener vs Tennessee in Charlotte but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of that game. He made two tackles in the game, but that was the highlight of his time at WVU. He was never able to crack the two-deep following the injury and ended up transferring out of the program as a grad transfer, finishing his career at UAB.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Jacob Watters
Mountaineers in the Pros

WVU Pitcher Jacob Watters Signs with Athletics

By Schuyler Callihan9 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 6.56.18 AM
Recruiting

WVU Secures a Spot in the Top 8 for 2023 ATH Ibrahim Barry

By Schuyler Callihan20 minutes ago
DSC_0209
Football

WATCH: Brown, Harrell Detail QB Approach

By Julia Mellett10 hours ago
WVU Women's Basketball
WVU Womens Basketball

WVU Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule is Set

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
20220802_130031
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Fall Camp Day 2

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
20220802_132519
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Fall Camp Day 2

By Christopher Hall13 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.18.07 PM
noncategorized

Relatively Sports Ep. 3: Interview with Tracey Napoleon

By Schuyler Callihan13 hours ago
DSC_0511
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Notebook: Day 2

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago