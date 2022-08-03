Former WVU LB Charlie Benton Gets New Coaching Job

There's been a lot of coaching news regarding former WVU players of late with former tight end Anthony Becht officially being named the head coach of the St. Louis XFL franchise and former wide receiver Ryan Nehlen being named the tight ends coach at McNeese State.

There is one move that isn't considered as significant but is an important stepping stone in the coaching industry. Ex WVU linebacker Charlie Benton was recently hired as the linebackers coach at Lake Gibson High School in Florida.

Benton began his career at Butler Community College and earned All-KJCCC Second Team Honors as a redshirt freshman totaling 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Benton was named a starter for the Mountaineers' 2018 season-opener vs Tennessee in Charlotte but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of that game. He made two tackles in the game, but that was the highlight of his time at WVU. He was never able to crack the two-deep following the injury and ended up transferring out of the program as a grad transfer, finishing his career at UAB.

