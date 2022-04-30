Former WVU LB Josh Chandler-Semedo Chooses Transfer Destination

Saturday afternoon, former West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Colorado.

Throughout the last four seasons, Chandler-Semedo has tallied 257 tackles, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

